Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $150,583.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and $150,583.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00240815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.01330332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131028 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

