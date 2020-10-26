AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is LSV Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,161,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739,584 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of AT&T worth $774,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

T stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

