B. Riley Increases Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $38.75

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.84.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 110,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 13,551.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,213,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,666,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,250,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $41,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

