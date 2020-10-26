Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $133.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

