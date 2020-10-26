Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 53,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 69.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 860,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barclays by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 271,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.