Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 34,339 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 203,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,724,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 157,995 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 1,059,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

