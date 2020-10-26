Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,302 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.00. 973,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,731. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.