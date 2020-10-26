Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.12. 1,553,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,690. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

