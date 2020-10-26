Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,859 Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Domino's Pizza comprises 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Domino's Pizza worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Domino's Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.61. The stock had a trading volume of 497,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.26 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

