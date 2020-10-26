Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,734. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

