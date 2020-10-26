Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $582.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.54.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

