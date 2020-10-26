Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. 632,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,683. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

