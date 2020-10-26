Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after buying an additional 289,822 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 196,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CNI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.09. 664,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

