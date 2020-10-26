Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,230,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,233. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.