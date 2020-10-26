Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $268,507,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,158,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $269.00. 719,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,800. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

