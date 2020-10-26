Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $33.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,059,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of GOOG traded down $50.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,590.45. 1,787,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,186. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

