Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for about 4.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.55% of FirstService worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $255,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 31.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.