Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,416 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 49.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after buying an additional 2,818,631 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 30.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,516,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 127.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 896,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,522,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,311,000 after purchasing an additional 805,978 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. 663,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,369. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.