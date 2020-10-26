Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,642 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3796 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

