Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,459 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,000. Stryker accounts for about 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.74. 1,322,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,777. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.