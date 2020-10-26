Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $15.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $622.19. The company had a trading volume of 684,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

