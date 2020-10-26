Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $52,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,249. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

