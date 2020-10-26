BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

