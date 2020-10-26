Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

