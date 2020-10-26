Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.80 ($42.12).

BDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Monday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.04.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

