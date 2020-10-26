BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.82

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4122445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

