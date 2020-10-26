Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. Perspecta (OTCMKTS:PRSP) Head-To-Head Review

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Perspecta alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perspecta and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perspecta and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.66 -$676.00 million $2.05 9.08 Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 0.77 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta.

Volatility and Risk

Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.96, meaning that its stock price is 496% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51% Beyond Commerce 16.10% -22.52% 10.53%

Summary

Beyond Commerce beats Perspecta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.