Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

