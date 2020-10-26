Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

