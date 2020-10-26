BMO Capital Markets Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $225.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,178. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ken Stern & Associates raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Assetmark increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 235.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark now owns 79,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock now owns 44,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

