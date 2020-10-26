BMO Capital Markets Raises Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $55.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIMC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $43.15. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,865. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,900. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

