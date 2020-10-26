BMO Capital Markets Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $133.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Shares of COF traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Jennison Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,604,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,340,000 after buying an additional 537,211 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,174,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,720,000 after purchasing an additional 909,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 63,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

