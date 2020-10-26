BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. 5,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 554,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

