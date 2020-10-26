Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.