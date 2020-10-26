Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $9.37 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00071494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $560,979.04 and approximately $175,836.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00240815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.01330332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131028 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

