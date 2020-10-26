Bread Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $277,800.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

