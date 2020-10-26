Brickley Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

