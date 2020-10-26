Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,522. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

