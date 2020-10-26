Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Qualys also reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

