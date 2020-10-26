Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%.

RGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

RGLS opened at $0.55 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

