Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 126,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

