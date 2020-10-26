Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. BofA Securities downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

