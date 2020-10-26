Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 2,999,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,237. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

