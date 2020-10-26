Bruker (BRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

