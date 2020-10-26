Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.