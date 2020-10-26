Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.75. Cabot Microelectronics reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Microelectronics.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CL King increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP stock opened at $152.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

