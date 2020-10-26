Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.74. The stock had a trading volume of 254,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

