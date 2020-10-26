Cambiar Investors LLC Has $55.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,848.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

