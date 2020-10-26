Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.