Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $140,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,063,883. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

